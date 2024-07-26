Serj Tankian Unleashes New Track from EP

Serj Tankian | Shutterstock

Serj Tankian Unveils New Solo Track: “Justice Will Shine One”

Serj Tankian, the iconic frontman of System of a Down, has released a new single from his forthcoming solo EP, Foundations. The track “Justice Will Shine One” is a deeply personal piece, delving into the harrowing legacy of the Armenian Genocide and its enduring impact on Tankian’s family across generations. Listen to “Justice Will Shine One” below.

Foundations Release Date

Foundations is set to drop on September 27th, promising a collection of songs that blend Tankian’s signature intensity with introspective lyricism. The early release of “Justice Will Shine One” gives fans a taste of the EP’s emotional depth and historical resonance.

Revisiting Tragic Events

In “Justice Will Shine One,” Tankian revisits the tragic events that shaped his grandparents’ lives, transforming their experiences into a powerful anthem of resilience and remembrance. The song’s roots trace back to the early days of System of a Down, showcasing Tankian’s long-standing commitment to addressing social and historical injustices through his music.

“Justice Will Shine One”

Beyond the Music: Serj Tankian and System of a Down

Serj Tankian is not just a powerhouse vocalist; he’s also a prolific activist, poet, and composer. Known for his distinctive voice and compelling lyrics, Tankian has always pushed the boundaries of music and activism.

System of a Down, the band that catapulted him to fame, formed in 1994 and quickly gained a reputation for their unique blend of metal, punk, and Armenian folk music. Their self-titled debut album was released in 1998, but it was their 2001 album Toxicity that brought them mainstream success, featuring hits like “Chop Suey!” and “Aerials.”

The band’s music often tackles political and social issues, reflecting Tankian’s own commitment to activism. He has been vocal about a variety of causes, including human rights, environmentalism, and anti-war efforts. His involvement in the Armenian Genocide recognition movement has been particularly notable, both through his music and his work with the non-profit organization Axis of Justice, which he co-founded with Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello.

Tankian’s multifaceted career also includes solo albums, film scores, and even a classical symphony. His ability to seamlessly transition between different musical styles and platforms highlights his versatility as an artist.

