Jeff Tweedy Announces U.S. Tour 2024

Jeff Tweedy Hits the Road: U.S. Tour Announced

The fall jaunt focuses on cities the Wilco frontman rarely plays.

Jeff Tweedy is set to embark on a U.S. tour this fall, hitting cities that rarely see the Wilco frontman perform. The tour is bookended by three-night residencies in Woodstock, New York, and Menlo Park, California, and includes a stop in Salt Lake City, Utah. See the full tour dates below.

From Illinois to California

The tour kicks off with Tweedy’s appearance at the Evanston Folk Festival in Illinois, where he’ll participate in an in-conversation series on 9/8. This is followed by a solo performance at Chicago Live! on 9/21 at Navy Pier’s Lake Stage at Polk Bros Park.

Spotlight on Love Is the King

Tweedy’s latest solo album, Love Is the King, released in 2020, will likely feature prominently in his setlists. The album, launched alongside his book How to Write One Song, showcases Tweedy’s introspective songwriting and musical versatility. Last year, Tweedy further cemented his literary reputation with World Within a Song: Music That Changed My Life and Life That Changed My Music, a reflective exploration of songs that have shaped his artistic journey.

Jeff Tweedy 2024 US Tour

The fall tour’s schedule includes a mix of iconic theaters and intimate venues:

9/8 Evanston, IL – Evanston Folk Festival (In-Conversation Series)

9/21 Chicago, IL – Chicago Live! at Lake Stage at Polk Bros Park

10/11 Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater

10/12 Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater

10/13 Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater

10/15 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo State Performing Arts Center

10/16 Columbus, OH – Southern Theatre

10/18 Champaign, IL – The Virginia Theatre

10/19 Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre

10/20 Omaha, NE – The Admiral

10/22 Jackson, WY – Center for the Arts

10/23 Salt Lake City, UT – Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center

10/25 Grass Valley, CA – The Center for The Arts

10/28 Menlo Park, CA – The Guild Theatre

10/29 Menlo Park, CA – The Guild Theatre

10/30 Menlo Park, CA – The Guild Theatre

2/28-3/7 Miami, FL; St. Croix, USVI; St John’s, Antigua – Cayamo Cruise

With Special Guest Elizabeth Moen

Elizabeth Moen will accompany Tweedy on several dates, adding an extra layer of indie-folk charm to the tour. Listen to “Sorry That I Love You.”

Fans can expect an eclectic mix of Tweedy’s solo work, Wilco favorites, and perhaps some surprises from his extensive catalog of covers, including tracks by Woody Guthrie and Bill Fay. Listen to Jeff Tweedy and classic Wilco:

A Legacy in Americana

Jeff Tweedy, known for his work as the lead singer and guitarist of Wilco, has been a seminal figure in the alternative rock and Americana scenes since the 1990s. Wilco’s breakthrough album, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, released in 2002, was a critical and commercial success, cementing the band’s place in rock history. Tweedy’s songwriting, characterized by its emotional depth and lyrical intricacy, has influenced a generation of musicians. His solo work continues to explore new musical territories, blending folk, rock, and country elements into a unique sound that resonates with fans worldwide.

