Snail Mail Covers Smashing Pumpkins

Snail Mail’s Serendipitous Smashing Pumpkins Cover Now Streaming

Lindsey Jordan, the creative force behind Snail Mail, is expanding her artistic repertoire. She played a supporting role in the film I Saw The TV Glow. However, her musical contribution to the movie is generating buzz: a cover of the Smashing Pumpkins’ classic, “Tonight, Tonight.” Listen below.

The Serendipitous Connection

Though initially cut from the film and omitted from the standard soundtrack, Jordan’s rendition is finally available for streaming. “This all came together really serendipitously,” Jordan shared. “We had been working on this cover to play on the Valentine tour before I got the part. It came up early on because I have a tattoo on my right arm of the man in the moon to commemorate the first-ever science fiction film, A Trip To The Moon, and the Smashing Pumpkins video for ‘Tonight, Tonight.’ While reading the script, I discovered the arch-nemesis of the Pink Opaque is inspired by the same imagery.”

Vinyl Edition Bonus

For vinyl enthusiasts, the cover is also a bonus on the I Saw The TV Glow soundtrack vinyl edition. Check out Yeule’s cover here.

A Fresh Take on a ’90s Classic

Jordan’s unique blend of dreamy vocals and guitar work brings a fresh take to the iconic ’90s track, making it a must-listen for fans old and new. This collaboration highlights her versatility and deep connection to the music that inspires her.

