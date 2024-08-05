Boner of the Day for August 5th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: THE BEST THING THE COURT COULD DO IS ORDER WES TO NEVER GO ON STAGE AGAIN.
The lead singer of Puddle of Mudd, Wes Scantlin, was recently arrested and is awaiting a court date at the end of August. Scantlin was pulled over for a traffic stop by police, and was then asked to exit the vehicle after police learned he had an outstanding warrant against him. Scantlin refused to exit his vehicle many times, which at that point, police tried to use pepper spray to get him to exit the car, but still didn’t work. Afterwards, that made SWAT become involved.
Boner Candidate #2: I WAS JUST TRYING TO GIVE IT A BEVERAGE
A Florida woman named Ilena Rasmussen has been charged with multiple crimes, along with animal cruelty for allegedly killing her roommates pet jumping spider. After the owner of the spider came home and found the entire spider enclosure missing, she contacted Rasmussen who allegedly confessed to having drowned the spider in ginger ale. Rasmussen awaits her trail date for August 20th.
Boner Candidate #3: WELL YOU SEE, I HAD THIS DEAD BEAR. AND I WAS GONNA EAT IT BUT….
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently came clean to something he did back in 2014 that remained a mystery until now. Ten years ago, Kennedy says he saw a bear cub get hit by a van and killed, to which he pulled over and put the dead cub in his car. “So, I pulled over and I picked up the bear and put him in the back of my van because I was going to skin the bear, and it was in very good condition, and I was going to put the meat in my refrigerator,” said Kennedy. it wasn’t long after the dead bear was loaded into his car that Kennedy had to get rid of the bear since he couldn’t take it straight home to skin. “I said let’s go put the bear in Central Park and we’ll make it look like it got hit by a bike,” said Kennedy. The bear was later discovered by a woman walking her dog, and no one knew how the bear got in the park like that until now.
