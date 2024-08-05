Bill Frost on TV for August 5th, 2024

The Umbrella Academy (Season 4, Thursday Aug. 8, Netflix)
Mr. Throwback (New Series, Thursday Aug. 8, Peacock)
The Instigators (Movie, Friday Aug. 9, Apple TV+)
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (New Series, Friday Aug. 9, Paramount+)
Industry (Season 3, Sunday Aug. 11, HBO/Max)
