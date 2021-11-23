Foo Fighters-Themed Bar Opening

A Foo Fighters-inspired bar is opening in Houston, Texas.
Everlong Bar & Hideaway is expected to open sometime in January 2022.
Everlong will feature a “cocktail-focused menu with a small wine list and a tight selection of beers.”
BIG NEWS: Montrose restaurant UB Preserv is closing in December, but chef Chris Shepherd is opening a Foo Fighters-inspired bar in its stead https://t.co/QcZW1rhUGO pic.twitter.com/WGY1uI3W1d
— Eater Houston (@EaterHouston) November 22, 2021
There will also be a trivia night.
What band should get its own themed bar?
