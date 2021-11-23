News

Foo Fighters-Themed Bar Opening

Posted on

A Foo Fighters-inspired bar is opening in Houston, Texas.

Everlong Bar & Hideaway is expected to open sometime in January 2022.

Everlong will feature a “cocktail-focused menu with a small wine list and a tight selection of beers.”

There will also be a trivia night.

What band should get its own themed bar?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top