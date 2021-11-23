Rage Against the Machine Gives Statement on Rittenhouse Trial

Rage Against the Machine issued a statement following the “Not Guilty” verdict of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Sharing a post on Instagram, the politically charged band made a joint statement writing, “What defines innocence in America? Tamir Rice was executed by police for playing with a toy. Nobody was charged. Ahmaud Arbery went jogging and was murdered in broad daylight.”

“Kyle Rittenhouse armed himself and killed people who were fighting for racial justice” the statement continued. “He claimed self-defence. This is the settler logic of America’s founding myth: whiteness must cast itself as the victim in order to justify its violence against those resisting its oppression. Welcome to the Land of the Free, Home of the Brave”.

