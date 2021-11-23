Nirvana Lawsuit Now Cites Cobain Journal as Evidence

Spencer Elden, a.k.a., the “‘Nevermind’ Baby,” brought new evidence in his lawsuit against Nirvana.
Elden cited journal entries written by Kurt Cobain that were published in 2002 as suggesting a sexual nature of the album’s cover.
Elden also said that he was dressed as a baby Hugh Hefner by album photographer Kirk Weddle.
Elden seeks at least $150 thousand from each defendant for “extreme and permanent emotional distress.”
LAWSUIT UPDATE: Nirvana baby cites disturbing Kurt Cobain journal entries in amended 'Nevermind' lawsuithttps://t.co/Aek5TxeCQY
— Loudwire (@Loudwire) November 23, 2021
Do you think Spencer Elden has a real case against the band? Do you think this will hurt the legacy of Nirvana?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.