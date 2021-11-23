Nirvana Lawsuit Now Cites Cobain Journal as Evidence

Spencer Elden, a.k.a., the “‘Nevermind’ Baby,” brought new evidence in his lawsuit against Nirvana.

Elden cited journal entries written by Kurt Cobain that were published in 2002 as suggesting a sexual nature of the album’s cover.

Elden also said that he was dressed as a baby Hugh Hefner by album photographer Kirk Weddle.

Elden seeks at least $150 thousand from each defendant for “extreme and permanent emotional distress.”

