Green Day’s ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams’ Covered by 150 Musicians

17 years after being included on Green Day’s iconic ‘American Idiot’ album, “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” is still hitting the mark.

Band CITYROCKS from Central Europe recently gathered their 150-piece band to cover their song.

You can check out their huge cover of the song over on their Youtube channel. While you’re there, be sure to watch their covers of Linkin Park and blink-182!

What do you think of this cover of “Boulevard of Broken Dreams?” What is your favorite song off of ‘American Idiot?’ What should CITYROCKS cover next?