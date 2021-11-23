News

‘Sesame Street’s’ The Count Covers Violent Femmes

The internet: a gleaming and important source of information…and videos of ‘Sesame Street’ characters singing Violent Femmes songs.

A video from July of 2020 is making the rounds online showing The Count from ‘Sesame Street’ perfectly synced up with the Violent Femmes song “Kiss Off.”

What ‘Sesame Street’ character was your favorite growing up?

