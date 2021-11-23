Rock Nominees for 2022 Grammys Revealed!

The nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards have been announced, including the rock and alternative categories!
Best Alternative Album:
- Fleet Foxes-Shore
- Halsey-If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
- Japanese Breakfast-Jubilee
- Arlo Parks-Collapsed in Sunbeams
- St. Vincent-Daddy’s Home
Best Rock Performance:
- AC/DC-Shot in the Dark
- Black Pumas-Know You Better (Live from Capitol Studio A)
- Chris Cornell-Nothing Compares 2 U
- Deftones-Ohms
- Foo Fighters-Making a Fire
Best Metal Performance
- Deftones-Genesis
- Dream Theater-The Alien
- Gojira-Amazonia
- Mastadon-Pushing the Tides
- Rob Zombie-The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)
Best Rock Album
- AC/DC-Power Up
- Black Pumas-Capitol Cuts-Live from Studio A
- Chris Cornell-No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1
- Foo Fighters-Medicine at Midnight
- Paul McCartney-McCartney III
Best Rock Song
- Weezer-All My Favorite Songs
- Kings of Leon-The Bandit
- Mammoth WVH-Distance
- Paul McCartney-Find My Way
- Foo Fighters-Waiting on a War
The Grammys air on CBS on January 31.
Nominations for the 64th annual #GRAMMYs are here. 🏆https://t.co/tAn0r3AkmR
— billboard (@billboard) November 23, 2021
Who do you think should win? Who should have been nominated?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.