Rock Nominees for 2022 Grammys Revealed!

The nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards have been announced, including the rock and alternative categories!

Best Alternative Album:

Fleet Foxes-Shore

Halsey-If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Japanese Breakfast-Jubilee

Arlo Parks-Collapsed in Sunbeams

St. Vincent-Daddy’s Home

Best Rock Performance:

AC/DC-Shot in the Dark

Black Pumas-Know You Better (Live from Capitol Studio A)

Chris Cornell-Nothing Compares 2 U

Deftones-Ohms

Foo Fighters-Making a Fire

Best Metal Performance

Deftones-Genesis

Dream Theater-The Alien

Gojira-Amazonia

Mastadon-Pushing the Tides

Rob Zombie-The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)

Best Rock Album

AC/DC-Power Up

Black Pumas-Capitol Cuts-Live from Studio A

Chris Cornell-No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

Foo Fighters-Medicine at Midnight

Paul McCartney-McCartney III

Best Rock Song

Weezer-All My Favorite Songs

Kings of Leon-The Bandit

Mammoth WVH-Distance

Paul McCartney-Find My Way

Foo Fighters-Waiting on a War

The Grammys air on CBS on January 31.

Who do you think should win? Who should have been nominated?