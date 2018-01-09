Fresh X: Franz Ferdinand “Feel the Love Go”

New album is out February 9th

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Franz Ferdinand will release Always Ascending, their 5th album. Their last album was 5 years ago so it’s pretty great to have some Franz back in the world. They go full club-synth, with a slight drop and everything for the second track they’ve shared, “Feel the Love.” Think Michael Douglas in Basic Instinct clubbing it up with his oversized sweater, doing his little should dance.