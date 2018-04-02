Geek News on the Radio for April 2nd, 2018

READY PLAYER ONE IS SPIELBERG’S BEST OPENING SINCE INDIANA JONES 4

Ready Player One surpassed expectations at the domestic box office this weekend, opening in first place with an estimated $41.2 million. Including its opening Thursday night sales, the film has made a total of $53.2 million domestically, which is the biggest opening for a Steven Spielberg-directed movie since the release of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which debuted in 2008 to $100.1 million.

STAN LEE MY BUSINESS ASSOCIATE IS A BLOODSUCKER!!!

Stan Lee’s former business associate is like a vampire … he literally sucked the blood out of Stan’s body — well, not exactly literally, but close. Here’s what we’re told. The businessman went to Stan’s personal nurse back in October with a forged document giving him authority to order a blood sample from the Marvel maven. Our sources claim he told the nurse to fill several vials and she obliged. We’re told she took so much Stan became dizzy.

Funko Launching Freddy Krueger, Elvira and Beetlejuice CEREAL!!

Yes, actual cereal. With mini POP! vinyl toys inside each box. Speaking with Coronado Eagle & Journal, Funko founder Michael Becker just dropped a pretty big announcement, revealing that this Summer will see the launch of a brand new line of Funko Cereal that includes licenses that are part of the company’s POP! line. And they’re kicking things off with Freddy Krueger, Elvira and Beetlejuice!

Why Frank Oz didn’t let Rian Johnson play with the real Yoda on the ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ set

In the behind-the-scenes documentary The Director and the Jedi (included in the digital and Blu-ray editions of Star Wars: The Last Jedi), there’s a section showcasing the return of Yoda, played by Frank Oz. The veteran Muppets performer agreed to puppeteer the character for the first time since 1983’s Return of the Jedi. (In the prequels, Oz provided Yoda’s voice, but the character himself was a digital creation.)

Petition for Meryl Streep to play Princess Leia picks up steam

May the force be with Meryl? An online petition wants the beloved Oscar-winning actress to play Princess Leia in “Star Wars: Episode IX,” as Metro reports. As of late Sunday afternoon, the petition had more than 8,400 “supporters” out of a 9,000 target.

