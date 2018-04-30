Geek News on the Radio for April 30th, 2018

Free Comic Book Day 2018 Full List of Comic Books Announced!

Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) 2018 features an amazing selection of comic book titles for the industry’s most anticipated annual event which happens Saturday, May 5th, 2018 at participating comic book shops worldwide.Retailers on the Selection Committee chose fifty titles overall to be available on Free Comic Book Day: twelve Gold Sponsor comics and thirty-eight Silver Sponsor comics that give fans a great opportunity to discover new titles and genres. This year’s announcement of Silver Sponsor comics includes such great titles as Adventure Time, Berlin, Infinity Watch/Spider-Man, Nintendo’s Arms, Star Wars Adventures, and more. “It’s a great time to be a comics fan, and an even greater time to experience the medium of comic books for the first time during our 17th annual Free Comic Book Day,” said Joe Field, originator of FCBD, and owner of Flying Colors Comics in Concord, CA.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ assembles biggest box office opening ever

Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” made an estimated $630 million at the worldwide box office for its opening weekend, according to Disney (DIS). That shatters the record for biggest worldwide opening held by Universal’s “The Fate of the Furious,” which made $541 million for its global opening last year.”Infinity War” also brought in an estimated $250 million domestically this weekend. That makes it the biggest opening weekend ever, edging out the $248 million that “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” made in 2015. Disney now holds 9 of the top 10 biggest openings in North American history. Most impressively, “Infinity War” nabbed the global record without the help of China, the world’s second biggest movie market. The film opens there on May 11.

Venom Tops Wonder Woman’s Trailer Views Within 24 Hours

Star Wars: Resistance animated series announced

Star Wars: Resistance is the next animated show set in the galaxy far, far away. Announced this morning by Disney, the series is now in production and will premiere on the Disney Channel this fall and on Disney XD around the world! The new animated series follows Kazuda Xiono, a young pilot recruited by the Resistance and tasked with a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order. The series will feature BB-8 alongside ace pilots, colourful new characters, and appearances by Poe Dameron and Captain Phasma, voiced by actors Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie, respectively.

‘Tremors’ Reboot Pilot Starring Kevin Bacon Not Going Forward At SyFy

Syfy has passed on its pilot Tremors, a reboot of the 1990 cult classic film headlined by original star Kevin Bacon reprising his role. Bacon confirmed the news in an Instagram post. “Sad to report that my dream of revisiting the world of Perfection will not become a reality,” he wrote. “Although we made a fantastic pilot (IMHO) the network has decided not to move forward. Thanks to our killer cast and everyone behind the scenes who worked so hard. And always keep one eye out for GRABOIDS!

