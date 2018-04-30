Boner Fight for April 30th, 2018

BONER CANDIDATE #1: BUT YOUR HONOR…SHE ALREADY HAS THE TICKETS.

The attorney representing a 17-year-old girl, who is facing felony-level vehicular homicide charges, asked the judge in her case if the Georgia teen could keep her passport to go on a cruise only a month after she was behind the wheel in a deadly crash that killed her friend. Prosecutors say the teen may have been using Snapchat while she drove 106 mph in a 65 mph zone when her Mini Cooper flipped, crashing into a tree and killing her friend, 18-year-old Makayla Penn, according to Atlanta’s Channel 2 Action News. Makayla died, and the teen driver was transported to the hospital. Now, Channel 2 reports, the teen is facing first-degree vehicular homicide charges, as well as charges of reckless driving and speeding. She has been placed on a $31,000 bond and the judge ordered that she cannot drive or use Snapchat.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: GOD, PEOPLE CAN BE SO MEAN

The Special Olympics of Beaver County was an event that provided a lot of smiles for athletes at Geneva College Friday, but it also had a bit of disappointment. Prior to the event, organizers told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4, thieves took off with more than 600 medals and a lot of the sports equipment and paperwork needed for the event. The event went on as planned, but many of the athletes were sent home empty-handed. Organizers said they were setting up for the event overnight and the medals and equipment were taken sometime between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friday morning. A police report was filed with Beaver Falls police and organizers plan to re-order all of the medals and distribute them to the schools in order to make sure every athletes gets one.

