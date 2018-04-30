Boner Fight for April 30th, 2018

BONER CANDIDATE #1: BUT YOUR HONOR…SHE ALREADY HAS THE TICKETS.
The attorney representing a 17-year-old girl, who is facing felony-level vehicular homicide charges, asked the judge in her case if the Georgia teen could keep her passport to go on a cruise only a month after she was behind the wheel in a deadly crash that killed her friend. Prosecutors say the teen may have been using Snapchat while she drove 106 mph in a 65 mph zone when her Mini Cooper flipped, crashing into a tree and killing her friend, 18-year-old Makayla Penn, according to Atlanta’s Channel 2 Action News. Makayla died, and the teen driver was transported to the hospital. Now, Channel 2 reports, the teen is facing first-degree vehicular homicide charges, as well as charges of reckless driving and speeding. She has been placed on a $31,000 bond and the judge ordered that she cannot drive or use Snapchat.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: GOD, PEOPLE CAN BE SO MEAN
The Special Olympics of Beaver County was an event that provided a lot of smiles for athletes at Geneva College Friday, but it also had a bit of disappointment. Prior to the event, organizers told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4, thieves took off with more than 600 medals and a lot of the sports equipment and paperwork needed for the event. The event went on as planned, but many of the athletes were sent home empty-handed. Organizers said they were setting up for the event overnight and the medals and equipment were taken sometime between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friday morning. A police report was filed with Beaver Falls police and organizers plan to re-order all of the medals and distribute them to the schools in order to make sure every athletes gets one.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.