Bill Frost on TV for April 30th, 2018

Dancing With the Stars (Season 26 Premiere, Monday April 30, ABC)
Being Serena (Series Debut, Wednesday May 2, HBO)
Colony (Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday May 2, USA)
Dear White People (Season 2 Premiere, Friday May 4, Netflix)
2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (Special, Saturday May 5, HBO)
I’m Dying Up Here (Season 2 Premiere, Sunday May 6, Showtime)
Sweetbitter (Series Debut, Sunday May 6, Starz)
Vida (Series Debut, Sunday May 6, Starz)
