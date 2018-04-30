Amy Donaldson Sports for April 30th, 2018

NBA

The Utah Jazz lose to the Houston Rockets (110-96) in Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs. The Jazz fell to the Rockets four times in the regular season and once again couldn’t keep up with the potent backcourt of Harden and Chris Paul. Next up: Wednesday in Houston

In the Eastern Conference, LeBron James had another massive game to carry his team past the Pacers (105-101) and into the second round. In the four games they won vs. Indiana, he averaged 42 points. NEXT UP: Cavs vs. Toronto on Tuesday.

NFL Draft

In the NFL draft, BYU’s Fred Warner was the highest local pick, going in the third round. The outside linebacker was chosen at No. 70 by San Francisco. Weber State ends its 8-year draft drought as Cornerback Taron Johnson was drafted by the Buffalo Bills (fourth round).

Also drafted were Utah’s Kylie Fitts (sixth round), who went to Chicago, former Bingham High standout Dalton Schultz, who played at Stanford, and was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round. Also, Former Logan High QB Luke Falk, who set all kinds of records at Washington State, was drafted by Tennessee at No. 199 (sixth round). Lots of free agent deals for local players six from Utah, three from BYU.

RSL

Real Salt Lake fell to Vancouver 2-0 on Friday

–Utah Royals tied the Thorns 1-1. URFC will try again for three next Saturday when the Washington Spirit come to Rio Tinto… Start time is set for 7 p.m.

Bees won at El Paso and return home to Smith Ball Park to take on Fresno today (Monday).

JAZZ

Amazing story by Aaron Falk on former Jazz coach Jerry Sloan and his battle with Parkinson’s and Lewy Body dementia.

