Geek News on the Radio for August 13th, 2018

Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pine threatening to leave ‘Star Trek 4’

As Star Trek fans rejoiced at the news that Patrick Stewart was returning to the iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard, trouble was looming on the final frontier. The Hollywood Reporter is exclusively reporting that talks with stars Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth to return for Star Trek 4′ have broken down. Money might not exist on the future Earth Star Trek inhabits, but here and now it appears to be the reason both stars are threatening to walk away from the as yet unnamed sequel to 2016’s Star Trek: Beyond.

‘Cowboy Ninja Viking’ And ‘Guardians 3’ Woes Put Chris Pratt In A Tricky Spot

Universal/Comcast Corp. announced that one of their big summer 2019 movies was no longer set for summer 2019. Cowboy Ninja Viking, based on AJ Lieberman and Riley Rossmo’s graphic novels, has been removed from the release slate indefinitely. Barring potential cancellation, the film remains the feature directorial debut for Michelle MacLaren. The acclaimed Game of Thrones/Breaking Bad director is someone who gets thrown around a lot as an idealized “Hey, I know a woman who can direct a big movie” fan-casting pick, so it was nice to see Universal and friends hire her for a film that didn’t “require” a female filmmaker.

The CW has found its Batwoman. But how and where will she fit into the Arrowverse?

When the CW first announced its plans to introduce Batwoman during the next Arrowverse crossover event, most fans wondered three things: Who will play her? What about Batman? And how will she fit into the network’s DC superhero universe? On Tuesday, news was out that “Orange Is the New Black” and “The Meg” actress Ruby Rose has been tapped to play Batwoman, a.k.a. Kate Kane, one of DC Comics’ highest-profile queer superheroes. The modern comic-book iteration of Batwoman is an out lesbian of Jewish descent (and Bruce Wayne’s cousin). Read More

*Spoiler* Samuel L. Jackson is returning as Nick Fury in the next ‘Spider-Man’ movie despite turning into dust

Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury has been absent from the Marvel Cinematic Universe the last few years, but he’s coming back in full force in 2019. According to Vulture, Jackson will reprise his role as Fury in “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” the sequel to “Spider-Man: Homecoming” that comes to theaters next summer. Cobie Smulders will also return as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill. Both characters vanished into dust in the after-credits scene of “Avengers: Infinity War,” victims of the Thanos snap that wiped out half of humanity.

