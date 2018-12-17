Geek News on the Radio for December 17th, 2018

‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ Wins First Best Picture Of The Year Honor From Utah Film Critics

Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has already won more awards this season than any other animated feature, but all of its awards until now had been for best animated feature. The Utah Film Critics Association decided that that wasn’t enough. Tonight, at their annual meeting, the group of 18 Utah-based film journalists voted Spider-Man as their overall top choice for Best Picture of 2018. The runner-up in the category was Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma. The group becomes the first film critic organization this year to honor an animated film with its top prize.

New Trailer for Star Trek: Discovery – Season 2!

The Umbrella Acadamy Trailer

Marvel Plans ‘Master Of Kung Fu’ As First Asian-Led Superhero Movie

With the new Captain Marvel trailer dropping tonight during Monday Night Football and an Avengers 4 trailer expected mid-week, Marvel fans’ holiday spirits are lifting again after last week’s disappointing news that the Netflix series Daredevil is cancelled and the Marvel-Netflix shows will cease after next year’s final seasons of Jessica Jones and The Punisher. Today, there’s even more positive news for Marvel fans, as Deadline announced a Shang-Chi movie is fast-tracked by Marvel Studios, with David Callaham on scripting duties. This will be the first Asian-led superhero franchise from a major Hollywood studio.

Conan The Barbarian is Joining Marvel’s Avengers

Conan the Barbarian’s reintroduction into the Marvel Universe is starting off with a bang, as the Cimmerian warrior is headed for a team-up with The Avengers. Conan will meet Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in the upcoming crossover event, Avengers: No Road Home.

Trailer for the Predator: Holiday Special!