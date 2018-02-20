Almost a year ago, Blumhouse Productions — the studio that followed the wild success of Paranormal Activity with hits like InsidiousWhiplashSplit and Get Out — secured the film rights for the video game Five Nights At Freddy’s. Today, the company announced who’d be helming the movie adaptation, and it’s…Chris Columbus, best known for directing Home AloneHome Alone 2Mrs. Doubtfire and the first two Harry Potter films. Five Nights At Freddy’s is a horror game franchise following nighttime employees trying to survive Chuck E. Cheese-style enterprises where animatronic robots run amok trying to murder the player. It’s a weird fit for Columbus, who’s most known for tame films about families and magic.

