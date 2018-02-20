Boner Fight for February 20th, 2018

A teacher at Logan High School was arrested and booked into jail Friday after allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old girl. Weber County sheriff’s deputies caught Joseph Scott Harris, 57, with the teen girl in a parked car in West Haven on Friday, according to a probable cause statement. “The two occupants were in various states of undress,” the document said. At the sheriff’s office, the teen told police she and Harris had engaged in sex acts multiple times since Jan. 3. In his interview, Harris said he’d met the girl online and thought she was 19, but “admitted” the teen “looked young,” the document says. He told police that the two had had sex on three occasions, the document says. Harris was booked into the Weber County jail on suspicion of six counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony. His bail was set at $30,000. He was not listed as an inmate as of Monday. Harris has not been formally charged, and therefore, no court dates have been set.

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: PERHAPS HIS THUMB COULD BE A SOUVENIR FOR CHINA