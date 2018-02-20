Bill Frost on TV for February 20th, 2018

Warren Jeffs: Prophet of Evil (Documentary, Monday Feb 19, A&E)
The Frankenstein Chronicles (Series Debut, Tuesday Feb 20, Netflix)
The Tick (Season 1 Part 2, Friday Feb 23, Amazon Prime)
Thunderbirds Are Go (Season 4 Premiere, Friday Feb 23, Amazon Prime)
The Walking Dead (Season 8 Winter Premiere, Sunday Feb 25, AMC)
Ash vs. Evil Dead (Season 3 Premiere, Sunday Feb 25, Starz)
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.