Geek News on the Radio for July 17th, 2017

Everything we learned from Disney’s D23 movie presentations

Disney’s D23 Expo is an opportunity for fans to celebrate characters and properties they love, but it’s also a chance for Disney to reveal trailers and make a ton of movie announcements. With studios like Pixar, Lucasfilm, and Marvel all contributing to the company’s prodigious output, there was a lot to cover on the movie front. As in years past, the studio broke things up over two different presentations: one focusing on animated films, and the other on live-action productions.

Wreck-It Ralph 2 to Reunite Legendary Disney Princesses

One of the showstoppers during Disney’s Pixar and Disney Animation presentation at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California this past weekend was the first look at Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2. The follow-up to the 2012 homage to arcade games finds Ralph (voiced by John C Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) escaping the arcade and entering the wild world of the Internet in order to find a way to fix Vanellope’s game.

How ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2′ Finally Makes Thanos Scary

Marvel’s powerhouse comic book villain, Thanos, made his big screen debut in the Avengers post-credits sequence back in 2011. Since then, all we’ve seen the so-called “Mad Titan” do is …nothing. He sits on a throne and he talks, his plans thwarted time and time again by heroes and petty villains who are supposedly his inferior. He’s lost three infinity stones now. And the only thing we’ve seen him do about it is finally, begrudgingly pick up the Gauntlet and decide to do it himself. That was two years and four films ago. Thanos, as he exists in the MCU, is the king of sitting around and not getting a damn thing done.

