Boner (Round Two) for July 17th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: SPELLING SHMELLING.
The White House attempted to discredit the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office on Wednesday, releasing a video that questions the accuracy of the agency’s previous projections on health insurance coverage under Obamacare. Issued as a heated health care debate continues on Capitol Hill, the administration seems to be arguing that because CBO estimates have been off before, there is no reason to trust its recent reports predicting that a Republican-led effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act would have devastating effects. But just 10 seconds into the video, the White House instead managed to strain its credibility with a misspelling of the word “inaccurately.” A short time later, the White House Twitter account deleted the video and re-posted a version with the spelling corrected. The mistake fits a well-documented trend of the administration’s communications team stepping on its own message with embarrassing typos and other blunders and miscues. But the White House doesn’t just need a copy editor. It needs a better argument, too. Republicans ― both in President Donald Trump’s administration and Congress ― have been challenging the CBO’s credibility ever since it first produced estimates showing that Obamacare repeal legislation would mean no insurance for 20 or even 30 million people, depending on the specific bill. CBO’s estimates of the Senate GOP bill, which the chamber’s leaders introduced last month, suggested the number of people without insurance would rise by 22 million.
Boner Candidate #2: YOU NEED A GOOD BIBLICAL STONING
Anthony Erb is a 42-year-old atheist from Phoenix who has no problem sharing his non-religiosity with other people. He works with an Atheists Helping the Homeless chapter in the area. He occasionally wears atheist shirts. And he has an atheist symbol on the back of his car. Yesterday, maybe because of that symbol, someone threw a rock through his car’s back window, shattering the glass where it hit. We don’t know who did it… but the rock had the message “God is good” written on it. So take a wild guess. So much for he who is without sin casting the first stone…And what message is it supposed to send when someone damages your car in an effort to remind you God is good? Whoever did it didn’t think this one through. Erb took it in stride, as you can see from his Facebook post. He told me last night that he wasn’t too concerned about the damage because he had insurance for the car (so paying for a replacement window wasn’t an issue) and also because he had another car he could use to get to work. In fact, he was so late for work yesterday morning that he didn’t even bother calling the police about the crime. He just hopped in his other vehicle and started driving.
Boner Candidate #3: AUNT JEMIMA….THAT’S FUNNY. RIGHT?
