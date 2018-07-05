Geek News on the Radio for July 5th, 2018

Suicide Squad star Jared Leto to lead Sony’s Morbius movie

Jared Leto is about to undergo another monstrous transformation. After playing the Clown Prince of Gotham in Warner Bros. and DC’s Suicide Squad, the Oscar-winning actor has officially signed on to star in Sony’s Morbius, based on the Marvel Comics antihero Morbius the Living Vampire, EW has learned. Daniel Espinosa, the filmmaker behind the alien thriller Life and the Soviet mystery Child 44, will direct, from a screenplay by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama, the showrunners of Netflix’s Lost in Space. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and Lucas Foster will produce what is the latest expansion in Sony’s Marvel-licensed movies.

Read More

Venture Bros. Is Returning to Adult Swim Sooner Than Expected

Last year, Adult Swim teased that, finally, the seventh season of Venture Bros. would premiere late into 2018, with a tease of “422 days” last September placing the debut sometime this November. Fortunately, things are going even better than expected. In an article featuring an interview with Chris Prynoski, producer at Titmouse Inc., an animation company that does work on Venture Bros, Forbes revealed that it had received confirmation from Adult Swim that the show’s seventh season, its first since 2016, will be airing sometime this summer.

Read More

CHILD’S PLAY REMAKE WILL BRING CHUCKY BACK TO THE BIG SCREEN

It’s been almost fifteen years since the killer doll known as Chucky terrorized moviegoers in theaters. And while Chucky’s two direct-to-video movies have been fun, he’s ready to make a big screen comeback in a reboot of his original movie, Child’s Play. Via The Hollywood Reporter, MGM is making remake of Child’s Play, the 1988 film that introduced Brad Dourif‘s sinister serial killer, Charles Lee Ray. To escape his imminent death, Charles used a magic ritual to transfer his soul into a Good Guy doll. A single mother named Karen Barclay inadvertently purchased the possessed “Chucky” doll for her son, Andy. Naturally, Chucky used his new body to go on a killing spree while attempting to make Andy his new host. Read More