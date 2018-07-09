Geek News on the Radio for July 9th, 2018

Incredibles 2 Easter eggs and references, from A113 and Luxo Ball to Ghostbusters and DC

As with any Pixar movie, Incredibles 2 is absolutely packed with Easter eggs and references that you won’t catch on one viewing. To help you out though, we’ve picked out some of the most notable – and some of our favourites – in the long-awaited sequel. (Though we can’t yet help you out with the secret Toy Story 4 Easter egg as we probably won’t know it until we see Toy Story 4.)

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Director Peyton Reed Was Inspired by Elmore Leonard Crime Novels

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” isn’t director Peyton Reed’s first time around the block working with Marvel, but he certainly had more room to play this time around. Playing off of the heist movie format that was laid out in the first “Ant-Man,” Reed told TheWrap he wanted to take the crime genre in new directions. Novels like “Get Shorty” and “Rum Punch,” both of which were adapted for the big screen — the latter serving as the basis for Quentin Tarantino’s “Jackie Brown” — inspired the two-time Marvel movie director.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Is First Non-Disney Movie Of 2018 To Make $1 Billion

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has cleared a dino-sized box office milestone. The action movie has now made more than $1 billion globally. It’s pulled in $304.8 million in the US and Canada and a further $700.7 million internationally to push its global haul to $1.005 billion, according to Deadline. Notably, the movie is not out yet in Japan, so the figure stands to grow further still.

Tributes Pour In For Spider-Man Co-Creator And Marvel Legend Steve Ditko

Actors, filmmakers, and figures from comic book industry have been playing tribute to legendary artist Steve Ditko, who died this weekend at age 90. Ditko was best known for the Marvel characters Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, which he created alongside Stan Lee. It was Ditko who created Spidey’s distinctive blue-and-red costume, and the character remains one of the most popular superheroes of all time. Tom Holland is the latest actor to portray Spidey on the big screen, and he paid tribute to Ditko’s legacy. “We all want to leave our mark on the world–this guy crushed it,” he tweeted. “He made so many people so happy and changed lives–most of all, mine! Thank you Steve–your life lives on man, thank you.”

Keri Russell Up ForStar Wars: EpisodeIX

Given that the history of their collaboration, stretching all the way back to TV drama Felicity (and encompassing Mission: Impossible III), it’s perhaps not surprising that JJ Abrams would look to add Keri Russellto the Star Wars universe following his return to direct Episode IX. She’s now in early talks for a part. Naturally, given the shield of secrecy projected around the film, we don’t yet know what role she might be taking, though it wasn’t an automatic hire; Abrams and the Lucasfilm team met with other actresses, but Russell scored an offer this week. The casting process has kicked off in earnest for the new film, which according to Variety, will start shooting at the end of this month.

