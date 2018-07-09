Boner Fight for July 9th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: GOOD BOY GETS A SPLIFF; BAD BOY GETS NONE.

A boy’s caretakers gave him marijuana as a reward for good behavior and took it away from him if he misbehaved, the boy told police. Susan Glascock and Melissa Burton, both 36 and of Greenfield, Ind., face child neglect charges in the case. Glascock also faces a battery charge, WXIN reported. The investigation started on June 25th, when police were called to a home in response to a disturbance. The boy had gotten into a fight with Glascock over the amount of money he and his mother made selling video games at a store, according to court documents. Authorities said Burton–the boy’s mother–and Glascock were shouting at each other when the boy tried to defuse the situation. As a result, he said Glascock pushed him to the ground and lay on him. He managed to get away and punched her before running away, court documents said.

Boner Candidate #2: ORRIN LOVES CHUCK A RAMA

Here’s a screenshot of a recent Orrin Hatch interview: