Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of July 11th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

*This calendar is mostly accurate. probably!

•Movies on the Plaza at The Gateway

This week we learn that when the meek get pinched, the bold survive. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off shall be screened!

• Quicksand and Glassjaw at The Complex

Back to the 90’s when you were tougher and so was the music you listened to.

• Kiss Army at The Depot

Don’t tell your friends you saw KISS. Tell your friends you saw the #1 KISS Tribum Phenomenon!

• Blackout at Fear Factory

Friday, July 13 and Saturday, July 14, Fear Factory is turning off the lights and turning on the terror. Join this event for updated details and special offers. Goes tonight and tomorrow.

• 90s Bar Crawl in Downtown

Sure you could just bar hop with your friends, but then you won’t get the signature bar crawl cup, koozie, and slap bracelet. Each stop will have 90’s music and drink specials for those on the crawl. It will all kick off at Gracie’s with check-in and registration from 2 to 5 pm. Pricing varies depending on the how long you wait to buy your tickets.

• Thirty Seconds to Mars at USANA

That’s just underselling this huge show that will also feature Joywave, Walk the Moon, K. Flay, Misterwives, and Mansionair.

• Doug Love Movies at Wiseguys

Doug talks about movies. I mean, the exposition is pretty much in the title.

• Jaws on the Water at Lindon Marina

I mean…there could be sharks in there. Grab a tube and watch the classic on the water. Tickets are $18 and another $12 will buy yourself a tube if you don’t have one.

• Counting Crows at Red Butte Garden

Like many of these shows, this one is sold out. Tickets are going for $150 all the way up to $500.

• The English Beat at The Complex

Three decades in and the ska touch is still burning.

• Sylvan Esso at Ogden Amphitheatre

A Tuesday night Ogden Twilight as the series moves into the second half and summer slowly begins to slip away from. Woe!

UNTIL NEXT WEDNESDAY…C