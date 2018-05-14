Geek News on the Radio for May 14th, 2018

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ hits China, becomes fifth biggest film ever

The Marvel and Disney blockbuster made $200 million for its opening in China this weekend. The film, starring Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, is the second biggest 3-day weekend opening ever in China, when measured in local currency, according to Disney. With the film’s haul in China, “Infinity War” is now the fifth biggest film in history, globally. It passed other hit films on the all time worldwide list like “The Avengers,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Furious 7,” “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2,” “Frozen” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” The film has also already passed Marvel’s last cinematic phenomenon, “Black Panther.” Four of the top ten films on the all time global list belong to Marvel Studios. Back in the states, the film took the top spot at the box office once again nabbing an estimated $61.8 million. “Infinity War” has now made $548 million in North America, which makes it the eighth biggest domestic release of all time.

Read More

‘Tremors’ Fans Launch Petition In Support Of TV Series Starring Kevin Bacon

Fans are campaigning in an attempt to convince Netflix to resurrect SYFYchannel’s Tremors television series. Returning star Kevin Bacon revealed last month SYFY’s planned series would not be moving forward despite a “fantastic pilot,” Bacon said, a decision that “baffled” pilot writer-director Vincenzo Natali. Natali said “people loved it and it tested great.” A trailer for the abandoned television show emerged Thursday, inspiring hopefuls to launch a petition intended to sway streaming giant Netflix into picking up the series that would see Bacon’s Valentine McKee face off against the over-sized flesh-eating worms, known as Graboids, for a second time after defeating them in 1990. Johan Dahlgren launched the petition Thursday, encouraging Netflix to “step in and save this series.” The goal, Dahlgren writes, is to show the cast and crew of Tremors there is “love left for the original movie and series that could and maybe will be.” The petition has since garnered support from 245 fans, nearly half of its 500 signature goal.

Read More

Snake Eyes Movie in the Works as Paramount Looks to Reboot ‘G.I. Joe’ Franchise

Paramount Pictures is reviving the G.I. Joe franchise, albeit in a very different kind of way. While the studio tried to launch a G.I. Joe movie series with 2009’s G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, the fairly expensive film failed to make much of a splash with only $307 million worldwide. The studio opted to retool their approach with the sequel, bringing in Franchise Viagra himself Dwayne Johnson to star in G.I. Joe: Retaliation, which was a little bit cheaper and made a little bit more money. A G.I. Joe 3 has been in development ever since, but thus far nothing has come of it—likely in part due to Johnson’s crazy busy schedule. Now, THR reports that Paramount is forging ahead without Johnson and is basically rebooting the franchise once more as a Snake Eyes movie is now in active development. The studio has set The Huntsman: Winter’s War and Beauty and the Beast (2017) co-writer Evan Spiliotopoulos to write the script for the Snake Eyes movie, which will revolve around the popular G.I. Joe character who’s basically a deadly ninja. In G.I. Joe lore Snake Eyes never speaks, which could be a bt of a problem for a lead role in a feature film, but perhaps Spiliotopoulos has a unique take on the character that’ll make it work. The screenwriter also recently boarded Netflix’s Bright 2.

Read More