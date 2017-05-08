Geek News on the Radio for May 8th, 2017

‘Guardians 2’: Why James Gunn Is Now the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Biggest Winner

Here is a small sampling of beneficiaries of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe (which, with 15 films since 2008, has earned over $11 billion globally): movie theaters interested in selling tickets; the good people at Disney; the dozens of actors who have been made intergalactic movie stars; people who enjoy comic books; people who enjoy origin stories; people who enjoy watching things explode.

DC Entertainment Launching Digital Service in 2018 With ‘Titans’ Series

DC Entertainment is launching their own digital service, which will kick off in 2018 with a “Titans” series, Variety has learned. The digital content hub is being set up with Warner Bros. Television. The platform will deliver “an immersive experience designed just for DC fans.” In addition to greenlighting “Titans,” the digital service will also host Warner Bros. Animation’s “Young Justice: Outsiders,” the third season of “Young Justice,” which aired on Cartoon Network for its first two seasons.

‘World War Z 2’: News, Rumors, Trailer, Premiere Date & All You Need To Know

The first World War Z movie made over half a BILLION dollars, guaranteeing a sequel despite complaints from fans that the PG-13 rating ironed out most of the visceral realism of Max Brooks’s original World War Z novel. World War Z felt like more of a reinterpretation of the novel rather than a direct adaptation, and the grand, global scale of the project was impressively realized.

Will Ferrell And Jason Momoa Team Up For New Comedy

Will Ferrell and Jason Momoa are not the natural choices that might leap into your head when asked to name comedy duos, but A) Ferrell has proven he can find laughs with unexpected people before (Mark Wahlberg for one) and B) Momoa has shown some solid funny chops, even if he doesn’t often get a chance to display them on screen. They’re now joining forces for a new untitled comedy pic.

