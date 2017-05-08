Boner Fight for May 8th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: DON’T JUST SAY BOO; VOTE THESE GUYS OUT OF OFFICE

Conservative Rep. Raul Labrador, R-Idaho, was criticized for the Republican health care bill at a recent town hall meeting. The Spokesman-Review reported that Labrador defended his support for the bill despite the heavy criticism coming from the crowd at the town hall meeting Friday. Labrador told the audience that the bill will reduce health insurance costs for a majority of Americans. He repeatedly said that health care is not a constitutional right. The mother of a child with a life-threatening disorder told Labrador that the bill would lower her son’s access to lifesaving medications. Labrador responded by saying he also owed a responsibility to the many Americans harmed by the Affordable Care Act.

Boner Candidate #2: WE DON’T HAVE NO GAY, JEWISH, MUSLIM BABIES YOU CAN ADOPT ANYWAY.

Parents seeking to adopt children in Texas could soon be rejected by public or private agencies with religious objections to them being Jewish, Muslim, gay, single, or interfaith couples, under a proposal advancing in the Republican-controlled Legislature. Five other states have passed similar laws protecting faith-based adoption organizations that refuse to place children with gay parents or other households on religious grounds — but Texas’ rule extends to state-funded agencies. Only South Dakota’s is similarly sweepingly. Republican sponsors of Texas’ bill, which is poised to pass Saturday in the state House, say it is designed to support the religious freedom of adoption agencies and foster care providers. But opponents say it robs children of stable homes while funding discrimination with taxpayer dollars.

