Geek News on the Radio for November 1st, 2018

‘Rehire James Gunn’ Billboard Appears Near Disneyland

A group of James Gunn fans are showing their appreciation for the fired Guardians of the Galaxy director in a big way. On Monday (Oct. 29), a digital billboard popped up in Garden Grove, California, at an intersection just over four miles away from Disneyland in Anaheim. The billboard, which reads “Save the Galaxy: James Gunn for Vol. 3,” was paid for via a GoFundMe campaign that has raised nearly $5,000 since launching last month. The campaign coalesced from a group of fans who organized online soon after Disney fired Gunn as director of Guardians 3 on July 20, after conservative personalities resurfaced old tweets in which the filmmaker joked about rape and pedophilia. Giuseppe Cincinnato, a 29-year-old Ohio chef and one of the minds behind the billboard, notes it is to show their campaign is “not just all online outrage.”

Read More

PG-13 Version of Deadpool 2 is Coming to Theaters

​Not only is the character of Deadpool revolutionary for Marvel movies because of his undoubtable comedy, but because he leads a superhero franchise that’s actually rated R. Unlike the Avengers films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Deadpool and Deadpool 2 take risks well beyond a typical Marvel film, and are awesomely obscene for older audiences. (The producers even spent $10,000 to show a quick glimpse of Bea Arthur’s face on a T-shirt in the first film.) However, it now appears that your children and younger family members can go see Deadpool 2 in theaters, as Fox will be releasing a PG-13 version of the hit this holiday season. Talk about an awesome gift for younger Marvel fans. According to Deadline, Deadpool 2 will be re-released on December 21 for a limited time in theaters, with less violence, less sexual innuendos, and less dirty language. Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter this afternoon prior to the news, sharing a Christmas-themed photo of him reading in The Princess Bride-style to Fred Savage. “Thoughts?,” he wrote to his followers, seemingly asking if Deadpool’s story can be told to kids

Read More

Game of Thrones prequel cast news: Naomi Watts takes lead role as huge character revealed

The news was revealed by American publication Entertainment Weekly, who confirm the King Kong actress will play a complex and dark addition to the world of Westeros and Game of Thrones after “lengthy negotiations”. According to the description, Naomi is set to play “a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret.” Initially this doesn’t sound too far off the likes of Cersei Lannister (played by Lena Headey) and Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer) from the prequel’s original series, but this new world is set to be very different to what fans already know of the HBO favourite. The prequel, as yet unnamed, will be penned by Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Secret Service, X-Men: First Class, Kick-Ass). A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin will also join the writers’ room, but the extent of his involvement is yet to be revealed. Sharing tidbits in his blog, American writer George has teased the new series could be titled The Long Night. It is expected to begin production in 2019, once the final season of Game of Thrones wraps up its six episodes.

Read More

The Satanic Temple takes on Netflix over Sabrina’s use of Baphomet

THE SATANIC Temple is upset with Netflix’s take on Sabrina the Teenage Witch, claiming the hit show’s use of a Baphomet statue is too similar to their own, and it’s being used to spread ‘satanic panic’. On Sunday the temple’s co-founder Lucien Greaves tweeted that the organisation were taking legal action over The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s use of their “copyrighted monument design” of Baphomet, which he says has been appropriated by the show’s creators to “promote their asinine Satanic Panic fiction.” The Netflix show, written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, is based on the Archie Comics series of the same name. The Temple has taken issue with the show’s use of Baphomet to depict their version of Satanism — which they don’t agree with.

Read More