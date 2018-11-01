Boner Fight for November 1st, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: WHEN YOU THINK YOU WANT TRUMP TO STEP DOWN, REMEMBER

After the deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue over the weekend, local communities have been banding together to show support and give comfort to the victims and their families. That includes Muslim-led interfaith fundraising and statements of solidarity. The White House, on the other hand, has had a less supportive and more chaotic response. Donald Trump—who tacitly eggs on anti-Semitism with his talk of globalist conspiracies and the menace of George Soros—reportedly had to be convinced by his daughter and son-in-law to formally condemn violence against Jewish people. Kellyanne Conway tried to all-lives-matter the shooting by telling Fox & Friends it was inspired by “anti-religiousity” fueled by late-night comics.

Boner Candidate #2: PLEASE DON’T VOTE FOR DAD

The children of a Republican candidate for the Missouri House of Representatives — who once crowed that “Hitler was right” — are begging constituents: Don’t vote for our anti-Semitic, racist, homophobic dad. The candidate, Steve West, openly shares his bonkers conspiracy theorist views, including that “Jewish cabals” are “harvesting baby parts” through Planned Parenthood, on his morning radio show called “The Hard Truth with Jack Justice,” according to the Kansas City Star. The 64-year-old is seeking election to the Missouri General Assembly after winning the August primary for District 15 — a political aspiration that his children are having a hard time fathoming. “I can’t imagine him being in any level of government,” his daughter, Emily West, told the newspaper Monday. “A lot of his views are just very out there. He’s made multiple comments that are racist and homophobic and how he doesn’t like the Jews.”

Read More