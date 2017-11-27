Geek News on the Radio for November 27th, 2017

Season 5 of Agents of Shield on Marvel.com

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is headed back to ABC for Season 5 on December 1, shortly after Inhumans ends its freshman season run. The Marvel comic series will have a special two-hour premiere at 8 PM EST and will air at its regular time of 9 PM EST starting December 8. “We’re so proud of the way that Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has grown creatively every season. The series is a top performer for us especially in delayed viewing where we see almost triple-digit increases,” said Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment. “Season five is their strongest season yet, and we can’t wait for the fans to see it. We feel that the move to Friday, creating a ‘genre night’ on ABC, appeals to the show’s loyal fan base.”

Read More

Captain Marvel Getting Ready to Shoot!

It’s true that DC Comics has beat Marvel Studios to the box office with their first female-led superhero blockbuster in the form of 2017’s Wonder Woman, but the folks at the House of Ideas truthfully aren’t trailing too far behind. As was officially announced in October 2014, the comic book studio is officially moving forward with a Captain Marvel movie. But while the release date is a long way away, it’s easily one of our most anticipated projects of the next few years, and we’ll be keeping a very close eye on it. It’s for this reason that we’ve organized this guide, used to keep track of all the latest developments of the Captain Marvel movie. So, where do things currently stand, and what do we know so far? Read on and find out! As far as Marvel Studio’s Phase Three slate goes, Captain Marvel sits in an interesting position. While the film was originally announced for release on July 6, 2018, project additions (and the introduction of Spider-Man to the Marvel Cinematic Universe) led to schedule changes that wound up with the blockbuster having its current March 8, 2019 date. Read More

DC Harley Quinn Animation?

After an appearance in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad last year, DC fan favorite Harley Quinn will be returning to her roots in her own 26-episode animated series. The currently untitled show will be featured exclusively on the digital streaming service DC is launching next year. That makes it the third series announced thus far, alongside the live-action show Titans, and the animated Young Justice: Outsiders. The series will be headed by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey, who previously collaborated on DC’s superhero comedy Powerless. The new Harley Quinn series will be loosely inspired by the current comics, where the character has cut ties with the Joker and is roughing it in Gotham City alongside her bestie Poison Ivy and other familiar DC characters. Over the last four years, Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner have given Quinn a more independent vibe in the comics, far from the character’s origins as the Joker’s sidekick in Batman: The Animated Series. (Conner actually drew the above concept art, though DC points out in its press release that the final show may not end up taking this same visual direction.) According to Deadline, executives hope to bring in Margot Robbie, who played Quinn in Suicide Squad, to voice the character in the new series.

Read More

Mystery Science Theater Marathon… Season 12?

Netflix is bringing back its reboot of longtime cult favorite Mystery Science Theater 3000 for a second go-round. Season 2 of Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Returnwill be available on Netflix in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UK and Ireland “in the not-too-distant-future.” The renewal was announced at the conclusion of Mystery Science Theater 3000‘s annual Thanksgiving marathon, comprised of six classic episodes, by hosts Joel Hodgson, Jonah Ray and Felicia Day. You can watch the video above. The first season of the rebooted Mystery Science Theater 3000 debuted last spring on Netflix, 18 years after its original series run ended, and thanks to a record-setting Kickstarter campaign, spearheaded by creator Hodgson and Shout! Factory. Mystery Science Theater 3000’s national broadcast life began in 1989. It’s set on the Satellite of Love where a human host is trapped by mad scientists with his two robot sidekicks and forced to watch an endless run of B movies.

Read More

Super Mario Bro’s Movie… New Movie?

Illumination Entertainment is near an agreement with Nintendo to make an animated “Super Mario Bros.” movie based on the iconic video game franchise about plumbers Mario and Luigi, Variety has confirmed. The companies denied comment on the report Tuesday by the Wall Street Journal. Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. games and spinoffs have sold more than 330 million units. Illumination, which is owned by Chris Meledandri and Universal Studios, has produced the “Despicable Me,” “Minions,” and “The Secret Life of Pets” movies. Nintendo agreed in 2015 with Universal Parks and Resorts to build attractions based on Nintendo characters including Mario and Luigi. Nintendo made a deal for 1993’s live-action “Super Mario Bros.” starring Bob Hoskins, John Leguizamo, and Dennis Hopper, but the movie performed poorly at the box office. The newspaper reported that the “Super Mario” movie would be animated by Illumination’s Mac Guff studio in Paris and that the project is in the early stages of development. That means it will be several years before the movie is ready for release in theaters.

Read More