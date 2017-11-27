Sports with Amy Donaldson for November 27th, 2017

College Football

U of U

Utah beats Colorado 34-13 and will be invited to a bowl game next weekend. Highlights: Sophomore Zack Moss became the 14th player to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season, while senior Troy Williams enjoyed a successful start as Tyler Huntley was out with an undisclosed injury. He threw for 181 yards and ran for two TDs. Read More

BYU

BYU beat Hawaii 30-20, keeping them from double digit losses for the first time. Read More

Weber & SUU

Both Weber and SUU won their first round playoff games, setting up a showdown in Cedar City this weekend. Weber beat Western Illinois 21-19, while SUU beat . The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday. In their meeting earlier this season, SUU beat Weber 32-16. T-birds head coach Demario Warren was named co-head coach of the Year by the Big Sky Conference, is a finalist for FCS Coach of the Year. Read More

USU

Utah ended the regular season with a loss to Air Force 38-35. That means they finish with a 6-6 record and should be invited to a bowl game. There are 39 bowl games and 80 eligible teams. Read More

NFL

NFL SCORES:

Seahawks 24, 49ers 13

Raiders 21, Broncos 14

Rams 26, Saints 20

Steelers 31, Packers 28

Eagles 31, Bears 3

Patriots 35, Dolphins 17

Titans 20, Colts 16

Chargers 28, Cowboys 6

Vikings 30, Lions 23

Washington 20, Giants 10

TONIGHT: Ravens vs. Texans, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

Utah Jazz lost Friday to the Nets and then beat the Magic Saturday 125-85. They take on the 76ers today. Read More

Donovan Mitchell is the No. 3 ranked rookie by CBS. Read More

LaVar Ball and Donald Trump are feuding about how much the president did in getting the three UCLA players released after they were arrested for shoplifting in China. Read More

The Utah Jazz beat the Bucks Saturday 121-108. They play the Nuggets Tuesday at Vivint. Read More

College Women’s

U of U

11 Utah and No. 13 BYU women’s volleyball teams will host the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament.

Utah will host Cleveland State Thursday at 7 p.m. with Purdue and Utah Women’s basketball team beat Weber State Basketball, and they take on Purdue and High Point playing at 4:30 p.m. at the Huntsman Center. Read More

Utah women beat Incarnate Word on Friday afternoon. The Women play Monday night at 6 p.m. vs. Texas-Arlington Mavericks. They also play next Saturday vs. St. Mary’s at 2 p.m. and Tuesday at 6 p.m.

BYU

BYU will host American Friday night at 7 p.m., while Oregon will play Kennesaw State in a 4 p.m. match at Smith Fieldhouse. The Cougars won the WCC for the fourth straight season and were ranked No. 7 in the last rankings. Read More

BYU women’s basketball team beat UVU on Tuesday and then lost to Georgia on Saturday 79-63. They play Northern Colorado Thursday, 7 p.m.

College Men’s

U of U

Utah men’s basketball team suffered its first loss to UNLV at a tournament in Las Vegas last week. They beat Eastern Washington Friday 85-69. Next up: Hosting Hawaii on Saturday at 5 p.m.

BYU

BYU men beat UMass Saturday 68-66. They’ll host UVU on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Utah State next Saturday, 7 p.m.

Amy’s Column

Cheating athletes take more than medals from those who play fair. Read More