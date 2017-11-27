Sports with Amy Donaldson for November 27th, 2017

College Football
U of U
Utah beats Colorado 34-13 and will be invited to a bowl game next weekend. Highlights: Sophomore Zack Moss became the 14th player to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season, while senior Troy Williams enjoyed a successful start as Tyler Huntley was out with an undisclosed injury. He threw for 181 yards and ran for two TDs. Read More
BYU
BYU beat Hawaii 30-20, keeping them from double digit losses for the first time. Read More
Weber & SUU
Both Weber and SUU won their first round playoff games, setting up a showdown in Cedar City this weekend. Weber beat Western Illinois 21-19, while SUU beat . The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday. In their meeting earlier this season, SUU beat Weber 32-16. T-birds head coach Demario Warren was named co-head coach of the Year by the Big Sky Conference, is a finalist for FCS Coach of the Year. Read More
USU
Utah ended the regular season with a loss to Air Force 38-35. That means they finish with a 6-6 record and should be invited to a bowl game. There are 39 bowl games and 80 eligible teams. Read More
NFL
NFL SCORES:
Seahawks 24, 49ers 13
Raiders 21, Broncos 14
Rams 26, Saints 20
Steelers 31, Packers 28
Eagles 31, Bears 3
Patriots 35, Dolphins 17
Titans 20, Colts 16
Chargers 28, Cowboys 6
Vikings 30, Lions 23
Washington 20, Giants 10
TONIGHT: Ravens vs. Texans, 6:30 p.m.
NBA
Utah Jazz lost Friday to the Nets and then beat the Magic Saturday 125-85. They take on the 76ers today. Read More
Donovan Mitchell is the No. 3 ranked rookie by CBS. Read More
LaVar Ball and Donald Trump are feuding about how much the president did in getting the three UCLA players released after they were arrested for shoplifting in China. Read More
The Utah Jazz beat the Bucks Saturday 121-108. They play the Nuggets Tuesday at Vivint. Read More
College Women’s
U of U
11 Utah and No. 13 BYU women’s volleyball teams will host the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament.
Utah will host Cleveland State Thursday at 7 p.m. with Purdue and Utah Women’s basketball team beat Weber State Basketball, and they take on Purdue and High Point playing at 4:30 p.m. at the Huntsman Center. Read More
Utah women beat Incarnate Word on Friday afternoon. The Women play Monday night at 6 p.m. vs. Texas-Arlington Mavericks. They also play next Saturday vs. St. Mary’s at 2 p.m. and Tuesday at 6 p.m.
BYU
BYU will host American Friday night at 7 p.m., while Oregon will play Kennesaw State in a 4 p.m. match at Smith Fieldhouse. The Cougars won the WCC for the fourth straight season and were ranked No. 7 in the last rankings. Read More
BYU women’s basketball team beat UVU on Tuesday and then lost to Georgia on Saturday 79-63. They play Northern Colorado Thursday, 7 p.m.
College Men’s
U of U
Utah men’s basketball team suffered its first loss to UNLV at a tournament in Las Vegas last week. They beat Eastern Washington Friday 85-69. Next up: Hosting Hawaii on Saturday at 5 p.m.
BYU
BYU men beat UMass Saturday 68-66. They’ll host UVU on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Utah State next Saturday, 7 p.m.
Amy’s Column
Cheating athletes take more than medals from those who play fair. Read More
