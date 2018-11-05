Geek News on the Radio for November 5th, 2018

Marvel Duo Falcon & Winter Soldier Teaming For Disney Streaming Series

Disney’s upcoming streaming service is ramping up its content creation, with Empirewriter/executive producer Malcolm Spellman hired to pen a potential limited series that would team two of Marvel’s costumed characters: Winter Soldier and The Falcon. It is one of several potential series on the service, which is aiming for a late 2019 launch. Marvel Studios’ involvement was first tipped in September, that to magical characters from the Avengers franchise — Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch — would be in spotlights of their own in TV miniseries to be offered exclusively through the Disney service (now expected to launch in late 2019).

The Halo live-action television series is finally, actually happening

The Halo film that was bandied about a decade or so ago is dead and buried, but the live-action television series that was announced in 2013 is finally shaping up to be a real, actual thing that you will someday be able to watch. Showtime announced today via the Xbox Wire that it has ordered ten episodes for the series’ first season.

Ewan McGregor to Play Batman Villain Black Mask in ‘Birds of Prey’

Ewan McGregor is a dynamic, talented actor. But his most impressive work tends to be lost amidst his universally recognized performance as young Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequels. Nevertheless, he’s taken steps to further his mainstream career beyond Star Wars, with his recent title role in Disney’s Christopher Robin and upcoming lead in the Shining sequel Doctor Sleep. Going for an even bigger tentpole now, Deadline reports McGregor will co-star as the villain Black Mask in DC’s Birds of Prey. In the comics, Black Mask is one of Batman’s villains, who rules Gotham’s crime world as a mob boss. For Birds of Prey, he’ll oppose the heroine-focused team of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez). With journalist-turned-filmmaker Cathy Yandirecting, this reportedly R-rated film already features a stacked cast, so his addition only raises this project’s pedigree of talent to another level.

‘Walking Dead’ Expansion Plans Revealed: Andrew Lincoln to Lead 3 AMC Movies

The actor, who officially departed the flagship series Sunday, will reprise his role as Rick Grimes in a trio of big-budget, feature-length movies that will air on the basic cable network as content chief Scott M. Gimple talks with The Hollywood Reporter about his larger plan for the franchise. [This story contains major spoilers from episode 905, “What Comes After,” of AMC’s The Walking Dead.] “There is more story to tell and we’ll be telling it.”

