Boner Fight for November 5th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: SORRY ABOUT THE STRESS

Residents clamored on social media in the early morning hours Saturday wondering about the cause for helicopters hovering over homes rattling windows and the sounds of serious police response. Later around 5 a.m. Ogden police posted on Facebook explaining the department was assisting in a planned military training exercise. Joint military and law enforcement training is routinely carried out, according to the post, to provide soldiers the opportunity to train in realistic environments. “There is no denying — it was loud and it was late,” the police post says. “Some were unsure of what was going on. Some woke up scared and confused. And for that, we apologize. We did not utilize social media because a crowd would have meant more people and less safety for everyone involved.”

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: THESE ARE THE PEOPLE TEACHING YOUR CHILDREN IDAHO.

Middleton Heights Elementary employees hold cardboard painted like a brick wall, adorned with President Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.” An Idaho school district is under fire after more than a dozen of its staffers dressed up as Mexican stereotypes — and a border wall — for Halloween. Since deleted photos posted to Middleton School District’s Facebook page show Middleton Heights Elementary employees dressed in sombreros and ponchos while wearing fake mustaches and holding maracas. A second group smiles as they hold pieces of cardboard painted like a brick wall, adorned with President Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.” The images, according to Beth Almanza, an immigrant rights advocate in Idaho, were “heartbreaking.”

Read More