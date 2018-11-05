Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of November 7th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

To get this blog sent to your phone every Wednesday at noon, text EVENTS to 33986 (Message and data rates may apply).

Have an event on the horizon? Submit it using the form at the bottom of this post and Corey may feature it.

The calendar is brought to you by:

*This calendar is mostly accurate. probably!

• Circa Survive at The Union Event Center

18 years and Philadelphia’s Circa Survive will be joined by La Dispute and Queen of Jeans.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

• Joywave and Sir Sly at Soundwell

Miss them at the Big Ass Show this summer? No problem. Joywave returns for an evening with Sir Sly to one of Salt Lake’s newest venues for this 21 and over show.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

• Mike Shinoda at The Depot

The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour brings Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda and Don Broco to The Depot for this all-ages show.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

• Death Valley Girls at Urban Lounge

“Hell’s house band” hits up The Depot for this 21 and over show. Death Valley Girls hail from, well, Los Angeles is touring on their new album, Darkness Rains. For fans of Black Sabbath, The Cramps, and The Horrors. This should be a great show.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

• 7th Annual Caputo’s Chocolate Festival

This year’s culinary lineup will include creators from the following local restaurateurs: Normal Ice Cream, The Copper Group, Post Office Place, Stein Eriksen Lodge, Tupelo and 3 Cups. Talented chefs will showcase the intense yet balanced flavors and aromas found in Marou’s bars with unique gastronomic applications, both sweet and savory. The evening will offer cacao inspired cocktail pairings from Water Witch and Crybaby Bitters as well as artfully selected wine pairings from Libation Inc., along with brewed-to-order coffee from La Barba Coffee Roasters. Fine! I’ll go! It’s hot chocolate season, after all. The fest starts at 7 pm.

• CKY at The Complex

More of a micro-festival than just a show. CKY will be joined by Nekrogoblikon, Granny 4 Barrel, Scam of the Century, and Mister Fister and the Sexy Studs. Damn! Call up mom and dad and tell them you’ve got the family solid plans for Saturday!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

• Ogden’s Big Lebowski Festival at Perry’s Egyptian Theatre

I feel like we’ve had about 8 of these this year, but what the hell, The Dude abides. The Egyptian Theater Foundation presents the 5th Annual Ogden’s Big Lebowski Festival in celebration of the 1998 Coen Brother’s masterpiece film The Big Lebowski. Get ready for the fifth year of bowling, White Russians, costume contest, a screening of the film, and of course mingling with lots Urban Achievers like yourselves.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

• Ten Foot Pole at Kamikazies

Hey Ogden, let’s go to the punk rock show! Also, featuring HiFi Murder (oof!), Riva Rebels, and Version Two.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

• Underoath at The Union Event Center

Thrice, Circa Survive, and now Underoath all within a week? Guys, we’re all slipping back into our emo ways.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

• Twenty One Pilots at Vivint Smart Home Arena

By now you should have all of Trench memorized, so you should have no voice left tomorrow morning.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

• The Wrecks at In The Venue

You may recall The Wrecks song “Favorite Liar” from 2016. We dabbled in playing it. Well, The Wrecks are bringing along Badflower (whose song I am playing on Xposed), and Deal Casino.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

• Wavves at Metro Music Hall

A splash was made in 2013 with the song “Demon to Lean On” and are currently touring on their 2017 album, You’re Welcome. They will be joined by Shy Boys and 90s Television.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Have an event? Tell Corey about it…

Your Name (required)

Your Email (required)

Event Name:

Event Date: Tell Corey about your event:

Would you like X96 to contact you about advertising your event? Yes No

UNTIL NEXT WEDNESDAY…C