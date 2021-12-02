Get Ready To ‘Jump’ For 4th Night Of ‘Hanukkah Sessions’

And on the fourth night of Hanukkah … Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin gave us … some Van Halen.

As part of the duo’s “Hanukkah Sessions,” Van Halen’s “Jump” took center stage.

The Foo Fighters frontman posted the video with the caption: “Quite possibly the loudest and proudest of hard-rocking Jews, David Lee Roth has gone on record crediting his Bar Mitzvah preparation as his earliest vocal training.”

This is the second year for Grohl and Kurstin’s “Hanukkah Sessions” in which they perform one song a night by a Jewish artist for eight consecutive nights, aligning with the Festival Of Lights.

The previous night they did Barry Manilow’s “Copacabana.”

What’s been your favorite “Hanukkah Sessions” song so far?