Machine Gun Kelly Once Stabbed Himself to Look Cool For Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when he gave details on how he once stabbed himself while trying to look cool for his girlfriend, Megan Fox.

“I threw it up and it stuck in my hand,” he explained, “You know how you throw it up, and you’re supposed to catch it. I looked at her and I was like, ‘check this out.’”

Of course he wore a shirt with Megan Fox's character from Jennifer's Body. Of course https://t.co/9pTpkrddeA — Splitsider (@Splitsider) December 2, 2021

Kelly showed off his love scar to Fallon. He said the morning after he told Megan, “… ‘yo, I need stitches real quick.’”

