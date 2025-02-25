Goo Goo Dolls Unearth Lost INXS Cover

Shutterstock

Goo Goo Dolls Unearth 1996 Cover of INXS’ “Don’t Change” for Anniversary Reissue

Goo Goo Dolls are reaching into their archives for a special treat. The band has unveiled a semi-acoustic cover of INXS’ “Don’t Change,” originally recorded in 1996 during a Modern Rock Live session in Los Angeles. This rare rendition will now see an official release as a bonus track on the 30th-anniversary reissue of their breakthrough album, A Boy Named Goo, arriving March 14. Listen to Goo Goo’s cover of “Don’t Change.”

To celebrate, the band is hitting the road with a massive tour, including a stop at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre in West Valley City, UT, on August 26, 2025. The tour will feature a mix of deep cuts, fan favorites, and their signature ballad, “Iris.” Find ticket information from LiveNation.

Learn about more Salt Lake City concerts and events.

INXS’ original:

What’s Inside the Deluxe Edition?

2xLP Deluxe Edition

The 30th-anniversary release of A Boy Named Goo will be available as a 2xLP deluxe edition, featuring the original album on one record and a full live concert from The Aladdin Theatre in Las Vegas (March 10, 1996) on the second. Fans can choose between the all-retail black edition and a D2C sea blue exclusive.

Pre-order now:

LP1 – Original Album

Side One:

Long Way Down Burnin’ Up Naked Flat Top Impersonality Name

Side Two:

Only One Somethin’ Bad Ain’t That Unusual So Long Eyes Wide Open Disconnected Slave Girl

LP2 – Live At The Aladdin Theatre (Las Vegas, NV – 3/10/1996)

Side One:

Naked Impersonality Fallin’ Down Burnin’ Up Eyes Wide Open Long Way Down

Side Two:

Only One Hey Slave Girl Name Flat Top

2xCD Deluxe Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition

The 2xCD deluxe edition and digital deluxe edition include the remastered original album alongside a collection of rare B-sides, covers, and live recordings.

Original Album (CD & Digital)

Long Way Down Burnin’ Up Naked Flat Top Impersonality Name Only One Somethin’ Bad Ain’t That Unusual So Long Eyes Wide Open Disconnected Slave Girl

Deluxe Bonus Content (CD & Digital)

Hit Or Miss (B-Side) Nothing Can Change You (B-Side) I Wanna Destroy You (Soft Boys Cover) Wait For The Black Out (The Damned Cover) Naked (Modern Rock Live New York) Name (Modern Rock Live New York) Another Second Time Around (Modern Rock Live New York) Girl Right Next To Me (Modern Rock Live Los Angeles) Name (Modern Rock Live Los Angeles) Don’t Change (Modern Rock Live Los Angeles) Naked (Live in Las Vegas, March 10, 1996) Impersonality (Live in Las Vegas, March 10, 1996) Fallin’ Down (Live in Las Vegas, March 10, 1996) Burnin’ Up (Live in Las Vegas, March 10, 1996) Eyes Wide Open (Live in Las Vegas, March 10, 1996) Long Way Down (Live in Las Vegas, March 10, 1996) Only One (Live in Las Vegas, March 10, 1996) Hey (Live in Las Vegas, March 10, 1996) Slave Girl (Live in Las Vegas, March 10, 1996) Name (Live in Las Vegas, March 10, 1996) Flat Top (Live in Las Vegas, March 10, 1996)

Note: Tracks 1-10 of the deluxe bonus content are exclusive to the 2-CD format and digital deluxe edition.

A Tale of Two Rock Giants

Goo Goo Dolls: From Punk to Alt-Rock Icons

Goo Goo Dolls emerged from Buffalo, New York, in the late ‘80s, transitioning from gritty punk roots to a polished alt-rock sound that defined the ‘90s. Their 1995 album, A Boy Named Goo, propelled them into the mainstream, but it was 1998’s Dizzy Up the Girl—featuring “Iris”—that cemented their place in rock history.

INXS: Australian Rock Royalty

INXS, formed in Australia in 1977, became one of the most influential rock bands of the ‘80s and ‘90s. Fronted by the charismatic Michael Hutchence, the band blended rock, new wave, and funk, scoring global hits like “Need You Tonight,” “New Sensation,” and “Never Tear Us Apart.” Their 1982 track “Don’t Change” remains one of their most enduring anthems, covered by multiple artists over the years—including the Goo Goo Dolls’ newly released version.

Goo Goo Dolls 2025 Tour Dates

The Goo Goo Dolls will embark on an extensive worldwide tour in 2025, making stops across Australia, South Africa, and North America. Fans can catch them performing tracks from A Boy Named Goo and other classics, with select U.S. dates featuring Dashboard Confessional as a special guest.

North American Tour Highlights:

July 13, 2025 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre*

– Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre* July 20, 2025 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater*

– Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater* July 29, 2025 – Boston, MA – LeaderBank Pavilion*

– Boston, MA – LeaderBank Pavilion* August 9, 2025 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center*

– Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center* August 26, 2025 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre*

– West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre* August 24, 2025 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

– Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre* September 7, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre*

Full tour dates, including international stops, are available on the band’s official website.

*with Dashboard Confessional

More alt. rock news