Gorillaz and Elton John Team Up for “The Pink Phantom.”

Gorillaz have been busy teasing fans with new music, part of their latest project Sound Machine. This includes their latest release “The Pink Phantom,” featuring Elton John and rapper 6Lack.

Elton posted the announcement for the song on his Twitter page, saying, “The @Gorillaz track I worked on is out tomorrow! I’ve always been a Gorillaz fan so when Damon reached out and asked me to get involved it was a no-brainer. The way the song turned out is just great – I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

The new track can be found on Gorillaz Youtube channel, which shows all of the songs of Sound Machine in episodes. The video shows an animated and, honestly, very cute rendition of Sir Elton. Previous episodes included music featuring rapper slowthai and Robert Smith from The Cure.

Gorillaz has had a lot of collaborations over the years. Which is your favorite? Do you like it when bands release songs individually before a possible album release?