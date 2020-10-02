Boner of the Day for October 2nd, 2020

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: THAT’S IT WE’RE SUING BIDEN

A Fox News anchor hit back at hosts on the same network Thursday for appearing to justify the actions of the 17-year-old suspected Kenosha shooter. An attorney who said he is representing Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager accused of killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, announced on Twitter that he will be suing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for libel. Lawyer L. Lin Wood tweeted his plans several hours after Biden tweeted a 50 second video calling out President Donald Trump’s ambiguous response when asked to condemn white supremacists at Tuesday’s debate. The debate footage is spliced into a montage of footage of white pride groups around the country.

Boner Candidate #2: MUST HAVE BEEN A REALLY NICE HAT

Shia LaBeouf was charged two misdemeanors in September stemming from an altercation over the summer. LaBeouf, 34, got into an altercation that turned physical in June that resulted in “The Tax Collector” star stealing a man’s hat, TMZ reported. The LA City Attorney charged LaBeouf with petty theft and battery in September after police investigated and determined he was the aggressor in the altercation. A rep for LaBeouf and the LA City Attorney didn’t immediately return our requests for comment.

Boner Candidate #3: I AM WORKING MY ASS OFF ON CHRISTMAS STUFF

(CNN)First Lady Melania Trump was secretly recorded in the summer of 2018 expressing her frustration at being criticized for her husband’s policy of separating families who illegally crossed the southern border while at the same time needing to perform traditional first lady duties, such as preparing for Christmas. “They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him, I support him. I don’t say enough I don’t do enough where I am,” she said in a tape secretly recorded by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former friend and senior adviser to the first lady who wrote a book about their relationship, “Melania and Me.” The tapes were played exclusively on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” on Thursday night and were recorded by Wolkoff after she left the White House. “I’m working … my a** off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f*** about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?”

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: HAVE A LORD STANLEY CUP OF COVID

FILE UNDER — things you should NOT do during a pandemic!

Here’s video of Tampa Bay Lightning players completely ignoring COVID-19 guidelines … passing around the Stanley Cup to fans and allowing them to drink from it. Yeah, not ideal. Just hours after the team had its parade to celebrate its championship win over the Dallas Stars — Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov took Lord Stanley to Tampa streets. And, in a complete brain fart given the state of the coronavirus, they gathered in crowds of mask-less people … and poured booze from the top of the trophy into people’s mouths. Obviously, it’s a big no-no during pandemic times … but even if COVID-19 were under control, it’s probably not the most sanitary thing to do. We’ve reached out to the Lightning over the videos … but so far, no word back yet.

Boner Candidate #2: WELL, IT SAYS HERE SHE’S A RHODES SCHOLAR

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday repeated the false claim made days earlier on Fox News that Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was a Rhodes Scholar. Barrett attended Rhodes College, and there is a difference between the two. Touting Barrett’s credentials, which were compiled in her infamous briefing binder, McEnany claimed that Barrett “also is a Rhodes scholar.” McEnany later acknowledged the mistake after a reporter corrected her. Her explanation? “That’s what I have written here.” “My bad,” the top White House spokesperson added. The Rhodes Scholarship is a prestigious international postgraduate scholarship to study at Oxford University in the U.K. Recipients include former President Bill Clinton, former Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice and Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and John Kennedy, R-La. Journalists Ronan Farrow and Rachel Maddow are also members of the elite group.

Boner Candidate #3: WANNA HIT?

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman was arrested after asking a deputy if he would like to smoke some marijuana with her, the arrest affidavit says. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said that the encounter happened on Sunday morning when a deputy made contact with a woman, identified as 50-year-old Constance Polk, who was sitting in her vehicle. He was completing a well-being check on her. They said that while talking to the deputy and observing that she had marijuana, Polk asked him if he would like to smoke some with her. She also admitted that she does not have a medical marijuana card but wants to obtain one. The woman was then arrested, the arrest affidavit said.

