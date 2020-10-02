Have Another Drink with Jimmy the Wine Guy for October 2nd, 2020

French Wines Under $15 bucks!

Three wines under $15 dollars from one of the most important wine making countries on the planet!

1. KERRY – Chardonnay by Manoir du Capucin Macon Solutre Pouilly

Normally $17.80 on sale for $15.80

2. GINA – Rose by Chateau Montaud Cote de Provence

$14.99

3. BILL – Syrah & Grenache blend by Saint-Esprit Cotes du Rhone

$13.49

WINE ACADEMY OF UTAH EVENTS

You can always have me for a live In-Home Wine Event in the comfort of your own home, or get a ticket to an In-Person event around town…

The big news…Corporate Virtual Wine Tastings

● Virtual Wine Tastings have become critical for Team Building and Client Retention right now – you have the money in 4th quarter budgets

● The Wine Academy of Utah curates wine packages in Classic or Premium budgets

● We curate the wine, ship the wine, co-brand all tasting notes with your company name, and we conduct a professional wine tasting online!

● Super easy and you get all the credit!

Find out more at The Wine Academy of Utah