Boner Fight for October 2, 2020

BONER FIGHT

Boner Candidate #1: I AM WORKING MY ASS OFF ON CHRISTMAS STUFF

(CNN)First Lady Melania Trump was secretly recorded in the summer of 2018 expressing her frustration at being criticized for her husband’s policy of separating families who illegally crossed the southern border while at the same time needing to perform traditional first lady duties, such as preparing for Christmas. “They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him, I support him. I don’t say enough I don’t do enough where I am,” she said in a tape secretly recorded by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former friend and senior adviser to the first lady who wrote a book about their relationship, “Melania and Me.” The tapes were played exclusively on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” on Thursday night and were recorded by Wolkoff after she left the White House. “I’m working … my a** off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f*** about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?”

Boner Candidate #2: WELL, IT SAYS HERE SHE’S A RHODES SCHOLAR

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday repeated the false claim made days earlier on Fox News that Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was a Rhodes Scholar. Barrett attended Rhodes College, and there is a difference between the two. Touting Barrett’s credentials, which were compiled in her infamous briefing binder, McEnany claimed that Barrett “also is a Rhodes scholar.” McEnany later acknowledged the mistake after a reporter corrected her. Her explanation? “That’s what I have written here.” “My bad,” the top White House spokesperson added. The Rhodes Scholarship is a prestigious international postgraduate scholarship to study at Oxford University in the U.K. Recipients include former President Bill Clinton, former Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice and Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and John Kennedy, R-La. Journalists Ronan Farrow and Rachel Maddow are also members of the elite group.

