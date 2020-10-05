Boner of the Day for October 5th, 2020

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: A GOOD SELFIE IS WORTH IT

Two college students have been hospitalized after plummeting four stories while they were allegedly trying to take a selfie at a rooftop party, according to ABC News’ Philadelphia station WPVI. The incident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday morning when police say some Temple University students were partying and drinking on a rooftop in North Philadelphia when two women, who were reportedly trying to take a selfie together, somehow ended up falling off of the roof and landed in an alleyway four floors below. One of the students suffered leg and ankle injuries and the other is in critical but stable condition with injuries to multiple parts of her body, according to WPVI. “I was actually was delivering pizza back to my friends and I saw ambulances everywhere and police cars everywhere,” said neighbor Neel Patel in an interview with WPVI. “I feel bad for my friend who was there and did see it and had a really rough night trying to deal with that emotionally,” said Temple University student Allison Byrne. According to WPVI, the building’s management company says that the building has a rooftop deck with a parapet wall and railings, but at least one student who has been up there before says it just isn’t safe.

Boner Candidate #2: HE HEADED RIGHT TO THE JACK IN A BOX

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — According to East Idaho News, police say a man pushed over a woman in a wheelchair, which sent her to the hospital. On Monday, Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call. They found a paralyzed woman bound to an electric wheelchair lying on the ground. Police say the suspect, 24-year-old Daniel Bocanegra Jr, ran from the house before police arrived. Court documents said the victim got into an argument with Bocanegra. Bocanegra allegedly got upset and shoved her wheelchair backward. The chair tipped backward and the victim fell, landing on her neck. An ambulance took the woman to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Court documents say doctors at the hospital diagnosed the woman with a sprained neck and muscle spasms. Investigators tried speaking with Bocanegra over the phone to get his side of the story, but he hung up. On Tuesday, officers found Bocanegra at a Jack in The Box and arrested him for felony domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury. Bocanegra told officers that he and the victim were arguing when his foot became caught under the electric wheelchair, accidentally flipping it over, according to a police report.

Boner Candidate #3: CROWDS GATHER TO PROTEST MASKS

People gathered Friday at Provo Courthouse for the Utah Freedom Rally, an event to protest the recent mask mandate ordered by the county commission. Utah County residents have been some of the most vocal against mask requirements, holding several protests and demonstrations. This is despite Utah County having one of the highest rates of COVID-19.

Boner Candidate #1: DEFILING A TUB OF BEN AND JERRY’S BIRTHDAY CAKE ICE CREAM

Great Missenden, England – This is the shocking moment a Domino’s pizza delivery driver rubs a tub of ice cream on his crotch before handing it over to a customer. The employee was caught on the customer’s doorbell Ring app rubbing the tub of Ben and Jerry’s birthday cake flavor on his trousers as he waited on the doorstep. Jonathan Terry, 31, from Great Missenden, Bucks, said he’d already started eating the dessert on Sunday night when his girlfriend called to warn him to stop after the footage was sent to her mobile phone. ‘When I told her that we’d already opened it, she said, “It’s probably fine as the ice cream is in a sealed tub but put down the spoon and look at the doorbell footage.’ ‘When I saw what the driver had done I just couldn’t believe it. He may have had an itch on his crotch but but to scratch it with something I’d paid for is disgusting. ‘It’s unprofessional and unhygienic,’ he added. Domino’s spokeswoman Rachel Townsend said: ‘We expect high standards of behavior at all times and clearly this individual has breached the trust our customers rightly expect from Domino’s. ‘We are conducting a formal investigation with this team member as a top priority. We have apologized sincerely to our customer and we are talking with him to understand what we can do to put this right.’

Boner Candidate #2: THAT MASK IN NOTHING BUT A PROP

Washington(CNN) A senior adviser to President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign claimed that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden uses face masks as a “prop,” two days after the President was hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus. Senior campaign adviser Jason Miller, when pressed by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos about the rallies Trump has held in recent weeks where supporters are largely maskless and standing within six feet of one another in clear violations of federal health guidelines, said Sunday that Trump’s team takes health guidelines meant to curb the spread of the deadly disease “very seriously.” “It’s why we give everyone coming to rallies or events, we give them a mask. We check their temperature. You know, I would say that with regard to Joe Biden, I think too often he’s used the mask as a prop,” Miller said. “(Wearing a) mask is very important, but even if he’s — he could be 20, 30 feet away from the nearest person and still have the mask on.” Trump, who has frequently mocked Biden’s consistent use of a face mask, was hospitalized Friday afternoon, hours after he announced he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Boner Candidate #3: THIS METH IS NOTHING BUT JUNK

St. Petersburg, FL — After purchasing a bag of methamphetamine, a Florida Woman turned the narcotics over to police “because it was ‘junk,’” according to an arrest report. Investigators allege that Beth Ann Franchak, 52, provided the meth to a sheriff’s deputy Thursday afternoon at her residence in St. Pete Beach. Franchak, cops say, told the deputy that she “purchased $20.00 worth of methamphetamine and would like to turn it over to the police because it was ‘junk.’” Seen above, Franchak handed the cop a small plastic bag containing about a quarter-gram of a “white, crystal like substance resembling methamphetamine.” A subsequent test came back positive for meth. Franchak was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, a felony. She was booked into the county jail, from which she was released late Thursday night on $2000 bond. According to court records, Franchak’s rap sheet includes a pair of convictions for violating a domestic violence protection order. In a video posted to her Facebook account in December 2019, Franchak records herself thanking a sheriff’s deputy who is directing traffic near her home. After identifying herself, Franchak refers to her leashed dog, saying, “He sniffs out drugs. And he brings them to the cops. So we know a lot of people here.”

