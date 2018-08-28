Green Day, GN’R Members Jam On Ramones Songs

A bunch of famous rockers got together over the weekend to pay tribute to legendary guitarist Johnny Ramone. The shindig was thrown by Johnny’s widow Linda and included an acoustic jam session with Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Guns N’Roses’ Duff McKagan, former Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones, and SNL/Portlandia alum Fred Armisen.

The all-star band jammed on Ramones classics like ‘Judy Is A Punk’ and ‘Rockaway Beach’.