Music

Pearl Jam Celebrates 27th Anniversary Of Ten

Posted on

Hard to believe but Pearl Jam’s debut album has turned 27 years old. Ten came out August 27, 1991 and the band’s fourth album, No Code, was released on the same date, five years later. Both the band and rock photographer Danny Clinch took to social media to celebrate the anniversary.

🎂#pearljam

A post shared by Dave Krusen (@davekrusen) on

Original Pearl Jam drummer Dave Krusen shared a slideshow to his Instagram along with a cake emoji, while Clinch posted an emotional tribute to lead singer Eddie Vedder.

The band’s official Twitter asked fans to share their favorite memories of the album.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top