Melvins Created A Tour Poster Depicting Kurt Cobain And Courtney Love

To celebrate the release of their 27th studio album, Pinkus Abortion Technician, the Melvins are going out on tour. And every tour needs an awesome promotional poster, to which the sludge rockers delivered. Melvins was always a favorite of Kurt Cobain, so the band chose to pay tribute to him in a haunting way.

This Melvins tour poster featuring Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love is a gorgeous, grotesque masterwork: https://t.co/8jv3lzj5cM pic.twitter.com/kVcwUtq04X — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) August 28, 2018

Taking the famous photo of wife and Hole frontwoman Courtney Love kissing Cobain, Buzz Osborne and company had it recreated in drawing form, with a tentacle armed woman who clearly looks like Love kissing a skeleton wearing a cardigan sweater who clearly looks like the Nirvana leader.

Copies of the poster are in limited supply but are for sale on Etsy.