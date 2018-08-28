Couple Drives 6 Hours To Adopt Shelter Dog After Seeing His Sad Pic

There is a saying that puppy dog eyes can get you anything you want. For one little dog, his puppy dog eyes earned him a new home. Jessica Williams and her boyfriend Jared were looking online for a new pet and after seeing the pics of Benji, a stray who had been picked up in Los Angeles, the couple knew that they had to have him.

The couple drove from Sacramento to L.A. to adopt him. Despite the shelter trying to convince them otherwise, the couple adopted him and after three weeks they said he has grown more trusting of people and become a loving, addition to their family.